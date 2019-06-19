Popular Polar Avenue fish and chip shop reopens

The fish and chip shop in Shepparton’s Poplar Avenue reopened its doors in 2019 on Saturday, January 12 with new owners and a new name: KB Chippery.

Both the date and the name held a special meaning to new owners, Kylie and Brendan Wileman. While it may be obvious that ‘KB’ is their initials, the meaning extends further for Kylie. Her late grandfather, Ken Buckingham, of whom she looked up to growing up, also holds the initials ‘KB’. The opening date was also his birthday, making it stand out as a symbolic time for the couple to start their new venture together.

With the support of family behind them, the local owners are excited to offer an extensive menu, from classic fish and chips to mouth-watering burgers and save on meal deals. Oh, and did you know, they also offer local delivery after 5pm?

KB Chippery is located at 24 Poplar Avenue, Shepparton and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11am until 8:30pm. To place an order, call 5822 0012 or visit their website at www.kbchippery.com.au