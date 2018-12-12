Pre-Christmas appeal launched for drivers

VICTORIANS are being urged to keep each other safe on the roads this festive season with the Andrews Labor Government and road safety authorities launching a pre-Christmas appeal to drivers, ‘knocking on doors.’

The devastating ‘death knock’ that police make when a person is killed on Victorian roads is at the heart of a new Transport Accident Commission (TAC) campaign and road safety plea.

While the 195 lives lost so far this year is a record low for the start of December, it is no comfort for the families and friends facing Christmas without their loved ones.

With almost one person killed every day between the start of December and Christmas last year, drivers are being urged to slow down, plan their trips and make safe choices when hitting the road these holidays.

The campaign was developed to remind people about the tragic outcomes of risk-taking behaviour on the roads and urges people to think about the ripple effect of the choices made.

Last year, 23 people died on Victorian roads from the start of December to Christmas Day, and six people lost their lives between Christmas and the New Year.

The police and the TAC will have a strong presence across the state these holidays, with extra police shifts and community information campaigns to curb the number of people being killed on country roads.

TAC lead director road safety, Samantha Cockfield said, “The festive period is a busy, high-risk time on Victorian roads with people taking longer trips, and attending social events, so our message is to avoid fatigued driving, drink and drug-driving, distractions, and slow down.”