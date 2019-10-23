Pre-loved and ready to go

Getting into a new house is exciting and when one does so at Kensington Gardens, you have the opportunity to select colour schemes and some of the materials but that does take some work to coordinate it all over time.

Another option is to purchase one of their existing houses and move straight in when they are up for sale.

At times, for one reason or another, residents move on and an existing property becomes available. Of course, they are all well maintained and can be upgraded with a new paint job as required but they are ready immediately, the gardens are all done so all you need to do is move in all of your furniture and then sit back and enjoy that first cold drink on your outdoor setting and listen to the birds singing in the bushes.

At the time of going to press, there are currently three pre-loved homes in the village that are now available for purchase.

If you are ready for the move, you only need to contact Doug to tour through these existing homes.