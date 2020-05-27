Prep for success with GOTAFE

DUE to a changing education and jobs landscape, GOTAFE is stepping up to ensure our communities are well-prepared for the future ahead.

GOTAFE has a suite of bite-sized Prep for Success webinars to make the most of your time at home.

If you are having trouble updating your resume or refining your cover letter skills, or if you are looking for your first job, these webinars will help set you on the right path.

Prep for Success webinars are hosted fortnightly and are free for the entire community to attend, not just GOTAFE students. They are designed to help polish your job-hunting skills across a range of areas, including writing compelling cover letters, responding to key selection criteria for a job application, marketing yourself on LinkedIn, writing a fantastic resume, and nailing your job interview.

GOTAFE CEO, Travis Heeney encourages anyone who is currently transitioning their employment to consider attending one of the free webinars.

“These Prep for Success webinars are an insightful and engaging way to gain the skills required to confidently enter the workforce,” Mr Heeney explained. “We want to do everything we can to ensure our communities are adequately prepared to enter a competitive workforce.”

The Prep for Success webinars are held fortnightly, with the first commencing today Wednesday, May 27. To register your interest or to view the full details of the webinars, please visit …

https://www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/whats-on/events?categories=prep-for-success