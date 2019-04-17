Prep your lawn for the cold

WE ARE all beginning to feel the oncoming chill of winter, but before it arrives, now is the time to reinvigorate your lawn.

If you want to have the best looking lawn in the street, you need to get busy and set your lawn up for the cold days.

Fertilise

If you only feed your lawn once a year, do it in spring; if you only fertilise twice a year, do it in spring and autumn.

Feeding now will green your lawn up ahead of winter also make it stronger and better able to resist damage from extreme cold, even frost.

Watering

It can be easy to overlook the lawn drying out at this time of year. Windy weather can be just as drying as a hot day. Make the most of any rain or water you do apply by using soil wetter as it will improve water penetration significantly.

Mowing

Mowing frequency will decrease as growth slows. In autumn, your lawn is storing energy for winter so and growth/mowing frequency should drop. Ensure you clear leaves to allow your lawn as much sunlight as possible leading into the harsh winter.

TIP: If your lawn doesn’t need mowing but leaves are a problem, raise the cutting height of your mower to the limit, fit the catcher and use it like a vacuum cleaner.

Weed watch

Weeds are generally not problematic in autumn but there’s one pesky variety that needs to be dealt with now.

Did you find your lawn full of bindii prickles in summer? Now is the time to take action – it’s an annual weed that starts its growth in autumn.