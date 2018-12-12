Prepare and plan ahead with GMCU

CHRISTMAS is a great time of year for spending time with family and friends. It is also the perfect time to reflect on the year that has been and to begin planning for the year ahead, something GMCU Shepparton are experts in assisting with.

If you are planning to buy your first or next home in 2019, starting now is a great way to ensure you are well prepared and ready to buy when you find the ideal property.

When looking at possible purchases, make sure you have researched the area you are buying in. How are the surrounding suburbs expected to grow in value? Are there any proposed developments that may impact the area? Look at the comparable properties in the area to work out how much you’re prepared to pay.

Another important first step is to think about how much you might need to save for your deposit, or to understand how much equity is available in your current home. Talking to your financial institution early is a good way to make sure you are on the right track. They can also help you understand the different finance options available and the best ways to boost your savings.

GMCU Shepparton branch manager, Dallas Moore said, “At GMCU, we recognise that buying a home is much more than the process of getting a home loan. Supporting our members throughout the whole buying experience is an important part of what we do, right from the earliest stages of planning for purchase.

“Our team are always only a phone call away if you have any questions at any step along the way.”

GMCU has ten branches located throughout the region, each with experienced lenders who can help homebuyers with their choices, including branches in Shepparton, Mooroopna, Kyabram, Benalla, Echuca, Numurkah, Euroa, Seymour and Kilmore. Visit the website at www.gmcu.com.au or contact the Shepparton GMCU branch on 5821 9033.