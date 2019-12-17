Prepare your property ahead of bushfire season

Australia’s 2019-20 bushfire season got off to an early, devastating start, with blazes in New South Wales and Queensland destroying almost three million hectares of vegetation and more than 740 properties and claiming six lives since late August-early September.
Fortunately, despite parts of Victoria reporting their driest winter and spring on record, the state has so far avoided the same fate as its northern neighbours. However, as history shows, things can change swiftly, and a long, hot summer lies ahead.
“There are some easy and affordable actions people can still take to prepare their homes before the full force of summer arrives, particularly in relation to ember attack. We would encourage people in bushfire-prone areas to act quickly,” Victorian Building Authority director of technical and regulation, Dr Darryl O’Brien said.
Actions include:
- Seal gaps with joining strips, silicon weather strips, draught excluders on side-hung doors
- Seal vents and weep holes in external walls with corrosion resistant steel, bronze or aluminium mesh
- Seal around roofing and roof penetrations
- If an evaporative cooler is installed, protect it with a mesh screen
- Clear leaves from gutters and consider installing an appropriate leaf-guard type product
- Check that your gutters are in good condition and will hold water if you block the downpipes
- Enclose the subfloor of your home with a non-combustible material
- Install shutters or metal flyscreens to doors and windows