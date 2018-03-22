Principal to spread important message at upcoming CoolHeads David Lee

FOR Nathalia Secondary School principal, John Sciacca a single car accident on June 14, 2012 that claimed the life of student, Jess Hearn had a ripple effect that carries on even today, and this will be the message he puts across at the upcoming CoolHeads Young Driver Program.

John and a colleague at the time were driving home from the school social that was held on the evening of June 14 when they came across the car accident and being second on the scene, the impact of the event carries on to this day.

Jess Hearn, who was 16 at the time of the accident, was killed when the car she was travelling in slammed into a power pole on Shepparton/Barmah Road, Bunbartha. The driver of the vehicle had alcohol in his system and wet conditions, coupled with the driver taking photographs of his speedometer moments before the crash that showed they were travelling at 205km/h as well as the car being un-roadworthy, all led to the accident.

When John and his colleague came across the accident, they immediately carried out CPR on Jess who had been thrown from the vehicle.

John spoke with The Adviser, saying that coming across an accident like that, and knowing the person who was killed was a traumatic experience.

“The message has always got to be spoken about….you can’t be distracted when you are driving. You need to focus on the task, stay focussed and don’t drink and drive.

“At any opportunity, let people know who don’t think it’s a big deal getting behind the wheel of a car, that it is a big deal.

“Personally, I had a relative who was killed in a road accident recently and it brought everything back up again. Even though it’s four years on it’s not something you get over, you just learn to cope.

“CoolHeads makes a big difference, so I encourage people to come along.”

The CoolHeads Young Driver Program will run on Wednesday, March 28 at the GOTAFE Harder Auditorium, Fryers Street, Shepparton. Entry is free and the community is encouraged to arrive at 6:30pm for a 7pm start.

For further information, phone Leading Senior Constable Glenn Gibson on (03)5820 5830 or Senior Constable Dean Lloyd on (03)5820 5870.