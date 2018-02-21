Prisoners get behind mud run event David Lee

PRISONERS from Dhurringile Prison put their skills to good use recently, making nine of the 50 obstacles that will be part of the upcoming Zaidees Rainbow Foundation Mad Cow Mud Run event.

20 prisoners spent 11 days under supervision constructing obstacles for the event, including a rock climbing wall, ninja steps, a large hurdle, a guillotine jump, tyre hurdle, tyre tunnel, a hand and foot hurdle, spider web maze and a tyre chain swing.

As well as the nine obstacles made by the prisoners, the event will offer challenges such as swimming across the Broken River, a water slide, half pipe and full pipe, a tunnel crawl, cargo nets a-frame, a wooden a-frame, tyre shed, monkey bars, mud pits and a mud crawl to mention a few.

Zaidee’s Rainbow Foundation CEO, Allan Turner said, “The prisoners have done a great job and the obstacles have come up so well.

“This year we’re offering a 12km or 6km run for adults and 2km for the kid’s run and there will be many obstacles, so it was fantastic to have the assistance of the prison to help construct some of them.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how participants react to the obstacles…it’s going to be a fun day.”

Dhurringile Prison general manager, Colin Thompson said, “We lent a hand because we are all about giving back to the community and completing tasks such as this helps with the reintegration of the prisoners back into the community.

“The enthusiasm of the prisoners was incredible. This really gave them the chance to utilise skills that they are learning in the prison and even to pick up a few more skills.”

Registrations open at 7am on the day (Saturday, March 3) with first wave runners starting at 7:30am until 10:30am for adults, and kids running from 11am to 1:30pm followed by three and four years old at 2pm. For further information on the event or for register, visit www.madcowmudrun.com.au