Problems finally addressed David Lee

Council and VicRoads collaborating to repair issues

AFTER three years attempting to communicate with VicRoads and Greater Shepparton City Council to resolve a drainage and footpath issue endured by Shepparton Access, Shepparton Access CEO, Wendy Shanks is pleased that the two organisations are now taking steps to repair the damage.

For many years, rain events have been seeing water up to 20cm high flooding the all-ability parking space in front of the Shepparton Access building, causing families and those accessing the service to be forced to drive onto the footpath to avoid rising water and ensure the safety of those who they are picking up or dropping off. The footpath outside 219-225 Wyndham Street has also been a problem, with tree roots lifting the footpath causing trip hazards. Last week, VicRoads and council met at the site, and made the decision to work together to alleviate both problems.

Wendy Shanks said, “From what I was told by VicRoads and council, the drainage lip wasn’t built to regulation and is part of the problem it retains water when it rains.

“We used to have four to five inches of water build up, and even though they are fixing it, we’ll still have a build up of water, but it won’t be as much.

“It’s a relief to have the issue finally addressed and plans in place to fix it.”

A VicRoads spokesperson said, “A site meeting between VicRoads and Greater Shepparton City Council was conducted to address localised flooding for the all-ability parking outside Shepparton Access.

“To address the issues, council and VicRoads will modify the footpath height (at the all-ability parking space) to be consistent with Access and Mobility Design standards and to keep the water in the gutter and stop flooding the footpath.

“The damaged roadside drain 20m to the north will also be replaced to allow smoother flow of rain water.

“The above improvements will enable a safer access for the visitors of the Shepparton Access during wet days. To minimise the impact on the activities of Shepparton Access of the proposed work, the work is planned for Tuesday, April 18 (weather permitting) during their shutdown period.”

Do you have a story you would like to share with us or want to pass along a tip-off on something happening around the Goulburn and Murray Valleys? Contact our editorial team at [email protected] or phone (03)5832 8900.