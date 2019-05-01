Project accelerates with in-season works at Cobram east

COBRAM East landowners were connected to the modernised irrigation system via a bypass pump while upgrade works were rolled-out in-season recently.

To accelerate progress on the Connections Project, landowner agreements now feature innovative ways to deliver works combined with continuous water delivery.

At this site, 500m of temporary hose, connected to a bypass pump, was set-up to carry water from the state-of-the-art automated system as further works proceeded.

About 490m of high-density polyethylene pipe was then dropped into a new trench while the old channel was backfilled. The new pipeline will save 73ML of water each year.

Six inaccurate Dethridge Wheels were replaced with 300mm closed conduit meters while one was rationalised.

Connections Project director, Frank Fisseler said, “By assessing the unique needs of these irrigators, a solution was reached allowing works to continue in-season while landowners continued to irrigate.

“To move from a manually operated system to a fully automated irrigation delivery system, we’re creating a $2B channel system with better measurement and management of water flows.”