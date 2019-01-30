Proposal to join health services next stage of consultation

NATHALIA, Cobram and Numurkah health services are continuing to work together on a proposal to join services with the aim to improve access to care for local communities.

The three organisations are currently operating as separate entities and the boards of management are governing each health service independently. The proposal aims to combine the management and governance of the three organisations under one entity, pending ministerial approval.

Numurkah District Health Services, Cobram District Health and Nathalia District Hospital CEO, Ms Jacque Phillips OAM said, “We are encouraging further community participation and input on the proposal to join services, to confirm priorities and shape the future of health care in the region.

“We want to know what is important to staff and the community to inform how the new entity will operate and we invite you to come along wot one of the consultation sessions, complete a survey, write a letter, visit or contact us by phone.”

It is important to note that the existing facilities will remain in place, in their current locations. There will be no reduction in services, staffing or funding in relation to the collaboration initiative and current services will be maintained and enhanced to improve access and deliver the best possible health care locally.

The consultation period is four weeks, from January 16 until February 13. Further community input is invited and there are three community/stakeholder consultations taking place on February 6 and 7.

To view the times and locations for the consultation sessions, visit www.ncnhealthservices.org.au or email [email protected] Otherwise, call Nathalia District Hospital on 5866 9444, Cobram District Health on 5870 0777 or Numurkah District Health Human Service on 5862 0555.