Protection from further water losses

MEMBER for Murray, Damian Drum has helped deliver a socio-economic test which will protect the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District from further water losses.

The test was agreed to by basin ministers in Melbourne recently, with Mr Drum attending a MINCo meeting.

“This announcement has been two years in negotiation and I’m incredibly grateful to the Nationals Federal Minister for Water, David Littleproud,” Mr Drum said.

“As part of the Nationals team I’ve had the ear of Federal Water Minister Littleproud constantly and ultimately we’ve been able to put together a deal that secures the future of the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District (GMID).

“Being able to bring the Minister to the Goulburn Valley on four occasions has ensured he understands our region and the critical nature of these negotiations.

“Importantly, this deal delivers water projects that South Australia had prioritised and will address the health of the lower lakes and the Coorong. This was important to ensure all states benefited from this agreement, so this agreement is now carved in stone.

“All states have now agreed any future water efficiency project must have social and economic benefit or detriment tested across the community, not just the participating individual.

“The wording and detail in this agreement mirrors what our irrigators and community have been calling for.

“I’m so proud to have delivered this for our irrigation farmers who grow more food and fibre than any other comparable part of Australia. We all know water equals wealth and the wealth in the Goulburn Valley extends way beyond the farm gate, to the prosperity of all the cities and towns throughout the GMID.”