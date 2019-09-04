Protestors to ‘March Across the Murray’

ON Thursday, September 5, passionate community members from throughout Victoria will descend on Tocumwal to protest against the current Murray-Darling Basin Plan (MDBP) in a Fix the Basin Plan Communities Crisis Rally.

The rally, which starts at 11am on the Tocumwal Foreshore, is in response to the federal government’s refusal to acknowledge the MDBP is a failure, or do anything to fix the results.

After receiving many requests to follow the protest rally with a march, organisers have agreed that it was the best way to get attention to their concerns, with the ‘March Across the Murray’ to take place following the rally.

Organisers of the rally say it was extremely disappointing to learn that the Minister for Water, David Littleproud was visiting the region this week but missed seeing important and peak farming groups.

According to organisers of the rally, the federal government are destroying regional communities, their agricultural industries and future, by refusing to acknowledge the failings of the MDBP. They are now calling on the government to pause, review and revise the plan, and listen to the proposed solutions.

Contact Jan Beer on 0407 144 777 or John Lolicato on 0428 539 266 for more information or visit the Fix the Basin Plan – Community Rally Facebook event page.