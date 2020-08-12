Providence Field, a sensible choice, a wise investment

OPPORTUNITIES to purchase local land lots that offer the kind of value that Providence Field estate does certainly don’t come along every day.

Widely known as Shepparton North’s premium estate, Providence Field sits adjacent to St Luke’s Primary School and within close proximity to Goulburn Valley Grammar School, the Shepparton sports precinct, North Shepparton’s shopping hubs, both Shepparton Private Hospital and GV Health public hospital and is also only a few minutes’ drive from the city centre.

If the convenience factor isn’t enough to convince you; Providence Field gets extra marks from an aesthetics perspective too; with leafy, tree-lined nature strips designed to complement the estate’s deliberately wide, spacious streets.

If you’re looking to enter the market and make a wise investment, then you need to seriously consider this premier estate.

Providence Field is a high quality, well designed residential estate in a highly sought-after location; close to amenities and with a remarkably affordable range of block sizes available. This estate offers exceptional buyer appeal.

Your investment, when packaged up, comprises of your choice of large, fully fenced, fully serviced residential allotments ranging in size from 2010m2–4778m2, ensuring plenty of room to grow and even the option to build up to a 150m2 of shed out the back!

Secure your future and purchase your plot during the initial release. Stages 1, 2 and 3 are now selling – and won’t last long.

To find out more, register your interest, or learn about the house and land packages now available, contact the agents in the know, Gagliardi Scott Real Estate on (03) 5831 1800.