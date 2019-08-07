Providing extra support for Victorians leaving out-of-home care

YOUNG people who have spent time in out-of-home care often face more challenges in life than other children, particularly when it comes to higher education, health and employment outcomes.

Minister for Training and Skills and Higher Education, Gayle Tierney visited La Trobe University’s Shepparton campus last week to announce more than $1 million in funding from The Andrews Labor Government to renew the successful Raising Expectations program until the end of 2022.

The program works to improve young people’s chances of breaking out of the cycle of disadvantage by supporting young people to get the education they need, for the job they want. Students are provided with resources, services, financial support and advice, including assistance in selecting and enrolling in TAFE and university courses.

The program has been highly successful since it was introduced in 2015, with more than 200 care leavers now studying at Federation University, La Trobe University and Swinburne University of Technology.