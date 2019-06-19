Public appeal to help feed those in need

WEDNESDAY June 5, saw the launch of a new, month long initiative by Coles supermarkets that aims to provide more accessible meals to those who need it most this winter.

The Winter Appeal comes as Coles and leading national food rescue organisation, SecondBite, reach a special milestone in their partnership; the equivalent of 80 million meals donated to Australians facing homelessness and hardship since 2011. This number includes more than 20 million meals donated by 200 Victorian Coles stores.

The Winter Appeal allows shoppers to purchase a $2 donation card from Coles. This $2 donation helps SecondBite provide the equivalent of 10 meals to Aussies in need, giving them the chance to enjoy warming meals this winter. The funds also help pay for SecondBite’s ongoing operating expenses such as fuel, transport and refrigeration.

Coles state general manager, Grant Shelton explained, “Too many people in our community cannot afford nutritious food for themselves and their families. “By raising funds for SecondBite through the Winter Appeal, Coles customers can help SecondBite reach even more people experiencing hardship in local communities.”

The Winter Appeal runs for four weeks and Shepparton residents are invited to join the fight against hunger this winter and support the partnership’s fundraising appeal.

“Our Shepparton stores have (already) donated the equivalent of 420,000 meals to local charities like Shepparton Food Share, since partnering with SecondBite. Over the past twelve months, we’re proud to have supported more than 230 community food programs in Victoria,” said Mr Shelton.

World renowned chef, Curtis Stone has also put a call out to all Australians to support The Winter Appeal saying, “It’s tragic to think that so many people around Australia are facing such hard times and can’t afford regular meals. Everyone deserves to be able to eat three meals a day and we hope that by raising funds through the Winter Appeal at Coles, we can help fill empty plates.”

SecondBite CEO Jim Mullan said, “Recent reports suggest that some four million Australians required some form of food relief in the past year, whilst food waste estimates range between 5-8 million tonnes, we know there is more we can be doing to rescue food and help feed those in need.”

To get involved, visit your local Coles store and ask about purchasing a donation card.