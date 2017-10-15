Purdeys Jewellers takes 2017 Hall of Fame award David Lee

Standing ovation from 457 guests

THIRTEEN local businesses celebrated their wins at this year’s 2017 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards Gala Dinner evening on Friday night, where 457 guests joined together to not only discover who was crowned winners of each category, but to see Purdeys Jewellers take out this year’s illustrious chamber business Hall of Fame.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer, Lucy Cerrone said, “We were so pleased with the number of nominations we saw come in this year. It really goes to show that we have some great businesses across the region, and that the community knows how much they deserve to be recognised.

“The Gala Dinner evening was fantastic once again this year. It was wonderful to see all of the networking and excitement in the room.

“We were pleased to have the support of our two new sponsors, WDEA Employment and FIX Muscle Performance. It was great once again to have the support of White King–Pental, as well as all our other sponsors, 95.3 Triple M, WIN TV, The Adviser, GOTAFE, Shepparton Show Me and the Greater Shepparton Business Centre, Greater Shepparton City Council, La Trobe University, Tourism Greater Shepparton, GV Health and the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“The highlight of the event of course, as in other years, is the presentation of the Hall of Fame recipient and this year was no exception. Last year’s Hall of Fame winner, Angelo Grasso of Cellar 47 made the announcement of Purdeys Jewellers as this year’s honoured Hall of Fame inductee. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Stewart and Pam Lynas and Jo and Michael Kearney and all of the team at Purdeys Jewellers.

“This year we also enjoyed seeing so many young people receive recognition for outstanding performance in business across the board. We would like to extend a big thank you to all of the judges on this year’s judging panel. There were many categories this year, which were very close and it made the judge’s jobs even more difficult. It was very inspiring to hear all of the comments from judges. The people behind these businesses are our future leaders and it’s important to recognise them for all their efforts.

“We would also like to extend our thanks to the Eastbank Centre and staff as well as Bernard and Jill Hayes for their tremendous efforts and delicious food particularly catering to such a large crowd, they did a wonderful job. Also to Mark Brodie from Shepparton Access for the centrepieces filled with local produce and Matty and Jamie Hooper for the wonderful music.

“On behalf of the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry, I’d like to extend our sincere congratulations to all of the winners on the night and what a wonderful celebration of the business community in Greater Shepparton.”