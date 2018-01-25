Push for station rebuild David Lee

STATE Shadow Transport Minister, David Davis and Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell are calling on the state government to promptly provide funding to rebuild the Mooroopna rail station after it was destroyed by fire recently.

The historic station, which was built in 1880, was destroyed by a suspicious fire in the early hours of January 13.

Minister Davis said, “In recent days there was a significant fire and the loss of the buildings at Mooroopna rail station. This is a serious matter.

“There have been some early works occurring to clean up the mess and the erection of temporary shelter.

“The state government needs to move quickly to consult with the community and get on with a full restoration of a proper and functioning facility at Mooroopna.

“It’s an important railway station. The community expects it to be restored quickly.

“When parliament returns in mid February, we will be raising this matter to the minister for public transport. This is not something that the state government can dither and delay on. They must make a very clear decision and announce that to the public.”

Wendy Lovell said, “The Mooroopna community has been devastated by the loss of their train station and the facilities there. We want to see this replaced as soon as possible.

“The community needs to be consulted and need to have input into what facilities will be at the station.

“Everyone in the Mooroopna community is in shock that it has been burnt down and they are hopeful that it will be rebuilt.

“While there are plans for some temporary shelters, these temporary shelters are not good enough.”