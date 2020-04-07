Put a spring back in your step

The foot is a vital part of the human body as it has a large amount of force going through it with every step we take. It is important to take care of your feet as foot pain can significantly reduce your quality of life.

Whether you have foot pain, a sporting injury, nerve pain or need specialised footwear or orthotics, Nixon Podiatry can help you get a spring back in your step.

Based in Shepparton, Nixon Podiatry provides quality care to residents of the Goulburn Valley. They deliver quality care to people of all ages, and manage foot and lower limb problems of any kind.

Nixon Podiatry owner, Sally Howes said, “We’re still open as we are deemed an essential service by the government. We are operating under the COVID 19 requirements for a medical clinic. We’ve implemented new waiting room protocols and have gone cashless at both clinics.

“We also encourage our clients to turn up on time for their appointment to avoid close contact and maintain social distancing requirements in our waiting rooms, and to wait in their car until their appointment time if they’re early.”

Nixon Podiatry has two handy locations at 116 Nixon Street and 38 Vaughan Street, Shepparton. For more information, visit their website at www.nixonpodiatry.com.au or give the team at the Nixon Street clinic a call on 5831 3169, or contact the Vaughan Street clinic on 5858 5595.