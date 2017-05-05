Put this one in your diary Nicholise Garner

EMERALD Bank always welcomes the first Sunday of each month, hosting two popular markets from 9am to 1pm and the combination of both markets makes for a value filled, vibrant and fun day out. The Village Market Shepparton is run by Emerald Bank Leisure Land and Shepparton Farmer’s Market is run by the Shepparton Motor Museum and both markets are getting bigger and better each and every month.

It’s a great day out for the family with so much to see and do at Emerald Bank. I’ve taken my kids there a number of times and they always enjoy it, I’d encourage anyone to find a patch of grass or picnic table, have a sausage in bread with the family and enjoy the live music atmosphere as you listen to popular duo, Matty and Jamie.

From trinkets and personal gifts to bulk buys of great quality food and wine, from farm gate to plate the markets are building a reputation, so make sure to pencil Sunday, May 7 in and avoid disappointment.

Attending again this month will be Longleat Winery business owner, Guido Vazzoler. Guido said, “Markets are a great place to get special deals. We take products that we don’t offer at the cellar door, the end of run items, when we run out of bottles or labels at the end of a run, we generally sell these very cheap.

“We sell what we take to the markets at excellent value for money with prices starting at just $5 a bottle, and this Sunday will be no different.”

Visit Emerald Bank this Sunday, May 7 from 9am to 1pm to enjoy what is on offer.