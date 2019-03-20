Putting spotlight on region in Canberra

A RECENT visit to Canberra by Greater Shepparton City Council’s mayor and CEO has demonstrated to ministers the pace at which Greater Shepparton is growing and why investment is critical for the future growth and success of our region.

Mayor, Cr Kim O’Keeffe and CEO, Peter Harriott made the trip on behalf of Regional Cities Victoria (RCV) on Wednesday, February 20 and Thursday, February 21.

Cr O’Keeffe was recently elected as deputy chair of RCV and alongside Mr Harriott lobbied for the needs of regional cities around the state.

Cr O’Keeffe met with Deputy Prime Minister, Michael McCormack’s office, while also spending time with Minster for Local Government, Sport and Decentralisation, Senator Bridget McKenzie, Minister for Cities, Urban Infrastructure and Population, Alan Tudge MP and Shadow Assistant Minister for Workplace Relations, Lisa Chester MP.

Cr O’Keeffe said it was important to meet with ministers to discuss the aspirations of Victoria’s regional cities.

“RCV is made up of 10 regional cities that strive for prosperous and sustainable local economies and high levels of amenity and liveability,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“While meeting with the ministers it allowed us to reinforce the needs for investment and support of these areas.

“Regional cities like Greater Shepparton have the potential to support population management and attract people to enjoy the incredible lifestyle and opportunities on offer.”

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum was also in Canberra at the time and arranged a meeting with Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, David Coleman.

“Being deputy chair of RCV allows me to be a stronger voice for Greater Shepparton and also aligns us with progressive regions such as Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“Council is fortunate to work so well with all our local members of parliament and other leading community representation, and together we will continue to lobby for the needs of our region.”