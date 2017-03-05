Putting the ‘Spotlight’ on National Craft Month David Lee

LOCAL families are invited to unleash their inner creativity during free craft workshops at Spotlight Shepparton this March to celebrate National Craft Month.

The free educational workshops are encouraging locals to ‘make it yourself’ with tutorials in sewing, baking, craft, dressmaking and more. Spotlight Shepparton will also be supporting local community groups with material donations and gift making in-store.

Store manager, Tania Durston said, “By partnering with community groups for craft month, local families have the opportunity to learn the art of giving while making craft.

“We’ll be teaching locals how to make simple gifts for those in need while also giving away yarn and other materials to groups in our community.”

Families can visit Spotlight every weekend during March for the following free workshops:

- MAKE IT FOR KIDS – Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 from 11am-3pm.

Get creative with projects both for kids and by kids! Bright and easy, these DIY do not require any prior knowledge and make for a fun activity for all.

- MAKE IT FOR GIVING – Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12 from 11am-3pm.

We celebrate making beautiful and sought after gifts for loved ones and local community groups.

- MAKE IT A PARTY – Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 from 11am-3pm.

Everybody deserves a special day and Spotlight is at the heart of the ‘personalised party’ revolution! Join us for a day of DIY decoration and celebration.

- MAKE IT FOR HOME – Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 from 11am-3pm.

It’s makeover time as we re-use, re-purpose and upcycle our family favourites.