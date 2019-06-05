Quality independent butchery re-opens in Rushworth

The Rushworth community were extremely excited about the re-opening of town-favourite Perry’s Butchery back in December.

New proprietor Graham Warren had been a part-time employee of the previous owner, Michael Newman, and decided to keep the Perry’s Butchery name in tribute to the legacy of Chief, Slim and Jim Perry.

The butchery has had a complete renovation, with new cabinets, cash till, benches and scales.

All of the usual meats are available, including beef, pork, lamb, chicken and smallgoods. The famous Perry’s sausages using the original recipe are continuing to be made and remain very popular, much to the joy of locals.

With the ongoing generosity of customers returning to the store, Graham has been very humbled by the great response from the Rushworth community and the wider region.

“Since re-opening, the business has been going very well and I’m so pleased with the support from the district,” Graham explained, “It’s so great to see everybody back on board and so many familiar faces in the butchery.”

Perry’s Butchery is open Monday to Friday from 7am until 5:30pm and on Saturdays from 7am until 12:30pm. To place an order, visit Graham and the friendly team in store at 3 High Street, Rushworth, or give them a call on 5856 1437.