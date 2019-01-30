Quality stock slashed at Finny’s sale

Truckloads of stock has been rolling in to Finny’s Shepparton and Bendigo stores, with Ray securing unreal deals from suppliers eager to clear Christmas trade stock.

There will be exceptional prices across a range of quality manchester during Finny’s excellent sales, with most lines featuring current stock. Stock is being marked to such low prices because post-Christmas is one of the biggest sale periods, with Finny’s aiming to give customers their cheapest possible prices during this time.

Owner, Ray Finn said, “I have given instruction to simply clear stock and you can be assured our complete ranges will be going out plus all of the clearance buys. It’s going to be one hell of a sale!

“Quilt covers, pillow protectors, blankets, toppers, towels and much more will be slashed. Stock availability may vary between stores, so you will have to be quick.”

To find out more, visit Finny’s at 136 High Street, Shepparton, contact the store on 5831 2592, or visit the Bendigo store, High Street, Bendigo (next to McDonalds) or call them on 0457 396 320.