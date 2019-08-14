Queensland Fruit Fly Project extension critical in protecting the region

A recent funding announcement to extend the Goulburn Murray Valley (GMV) Regional Fruit Fly Project is welcome news in the fight against fruit fly and attempts to protect the region’s multi-million dollar horticulture industry from the pest.

GMV Regional Fruit Fly Coordinator Ross Abberfield said the project had successfully brought industry, community and government together and applied a strategic approach to the Area Wide Management of the pest since its inception two years ago.

“The GMV is regarded as the ‘Fruit Bowl of Australia’ and is the largest producer of pears in the southern hemisphere, so protecting this positioning is essential to the region’s economy,” Mr Abberfield said.

The project has been funded through the Managing Fruit Fly in Victoria Regional Grants Program, as part of the Victorian Government’s investment in keeping our agricultural sector secure and preventing the spread of pests and diseases.

“The combined activities of the GMV Fruit Fly Project has resulted in a reduction of fruit flies trapped in the region and almost a 30 percent increase in Australian stone fruit exports in the previous twelve months,” Mr Abberfield said.

For more information on the GMV Fruit Fly project visit www.gmv-qldfruitfly.com.au