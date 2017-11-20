Rail heat-related speeds revised David Lee

WITH the summer heat approaching generally comes the cancellation of rail services or at the very least a reduction in speed on certain lines. This year, V/Line has eased the speed restrictions imposed on the freight network during times of extreme heat allowing for more freight trains to run more often this summer.

Local lines that will be affected include the Echuca-Deniliquin line where at 33ºC and above the speed will be reduced to 30km/h, whereas last summer temperatures reaching 36ºC and above saw rail services cancelled. This year, along the Shepparton-Tocumwal line, 33ºC and above will see speeds reduced to 40km/h, compared with last summer which had restrictions in place that saw rail services cancelled at 36ºC and above. The Toolamba-Echuca line will this year have no services run between 12pm and 8pm on days where the temperature reaches 33ºC and above, whereas last year rail services were cancelled between 10am and 10pm on days where the temperature reached 33ºC and above.

V/Line CEO, James Pinder said, “Our track team has been hard at work completing maintenance and upgrades on the freight network ahead of the warmer months, and we’ve been able to make the changes to the allowable train speed in some sections of the network.

“We’ve communicated the changes to freight train operators, so they can manage their operations and we’ll continue to be in constant contact throughout the summer,” Mr Pinder said.

“We put the restrictions in place last summer as a safety precaution because safety is our number one consideration.

“We haven’t had a heat-related derailment on the freight network for almost two years and this is something we want to continue.”