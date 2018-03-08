Rail improvement pledge David Lee

BOTH the Liberal Party and The Nationals have pledged to replace old diesel trains on the Shepparton and north east lines if they are elected to government in November.

The announcement has stated that V/Line’s ageing diesel hauled train fleet would be replaced with a $633M investment made that would introduce 16 new six car train sets, consisting of 96 new rail cars capable of speeds up to 160km/h, with a new fleet to be delivered within the first term of an elected Liberal Nationals Government.

Member for Euroa and Deputy Leader of The Nationals, Steph Ryan said the (Nationals) commitment followed a long and sustained campaign for the replacement of rolling stock.

“Our commitment to buy new long haul trains will mean fewer breakdowns, more seats and cleaner, modern trains that have the capacity to run at faster speeds,” Ms Ryan said.

“Securing this pledge has been a community effort. I am particularly grateful to those people who gave me permission to share in Parliament their horror stories of travelling on our trains.”

Member for Northern Victoria, Wendy Lovell said, “Trains along the Shepparton line are in a deplorable state. They are unreliable and uncomfortable with the air-conditioning often breaking down on hot days.

“Labor has left passengers behind for far too long. Only the Liberal Nationals will ensure reliable train services.”