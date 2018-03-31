Rail upgrades fast-tracked for Shepparton David Lee

THE Andrews Labor Government has fast-tracked works needed to run a fifth service to Shepparton next year, ahead of the original timeframe of 2020.

Minister for Public Transport, Jacinta Allan visited Shepparton station last week, where work on the $43.5M Shepparton Line Upgrade announced in the Victorian Budget 2017/18 will soon commence, ahead of the original timeframe of 2020 for the new train services to run.

The project will upgrade the stabling at Shepparton Station to house the trains needed to enable a fifth daily return service to Shepparton, giving passengers more choice on when they travel. The stabling upgrade will be delivered by V/Line.

The investment also includes extending a crossing loop to allow trains to pass one another, so services can recover more quickly from disruptions and to minimise conflict between passenger and freight trains. The final location of the crossing loop is currently being assessed and will be finalised in coming weeks.

Work will get underway shortly and locals will notice more activity near the rail line as site investigations are carried out to finalise the design and planning process.

Five extra coach services will run between Seymour and Shepparton each week day, as well as three extra services on Saturdays, and one extra service on Sundays.

Minister for Public Transport, Jacinta Allan said, “We’re fast-tracking this important upgrade to give locals and visitors of Victoria’s fifth-largest city the transport services they expect and deserve.

“Local passengers have been calling for better train services and improved connections for Shepparton and we’re delivering exactly that, sooner.”