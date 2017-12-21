Raising more than $300,000 for local kids David Lee

PAUL Archer from Natrad in Shepparton has done quite an amazing job in his fundraising efforts that are not only helping children but is also saving the planet one battery at a time. Since beginning his quest to raise funds for the Give Me 5 For Kids campaign through the scrapping of batteries in 2010, he has helped to raise over $329,000 for GV Health’s children’s ward.

To give you an idea on how many batteries Paul has helped to recycle, in the last year alone while raising funds for the 2017 appeal, Paul recycled 112 pallets of batteries and at roughly 1,000kg of batteries per pallet that equates to 112,000kg. On average, a car battery weighs 7kg, meaning there were about 140 batteries per pallet…that’s a whopping 15,680.

Paul said, “The idea all came about while I was watching the Discovery Channel and saw that one of the biggest killers of children around the world was lead and I decided I wanted to do something about that.

“The lead in batteries takes many years to change form. It’s very bad for livestock as well because they lick the terminals for the salt and end up with lead poisoning.

“I put the two together and decided to get on board to help out.

“This is our own community and our own hospital. You have to be passionate about helping the local community. I’m a firm believer that a business should give back.

“When I started in 2010 we raised $3,293 in three weeks, but to have it reach almost $100,000 in donations this year is unbelievable.

“It’s humbling that people are donating the batteries. Really, we only pick them up and sell them, but without the donations raising this amount wouldn’t be possible.

“Already we have 30 pallets of batteries to start off the next fundraiser next year, which is close to $25,000 worth.”

If you have batteries to contribute to the initiative you can drop them off at Natrad, 20 Campbell Street, Shepparton, or phone Paul on 5821 8500.