Raising the bar with $31,610 relief funds

Councillor and former mayor of Greater Shepparton City Council, Kim O’Keeffe over a period of a few days, put together an event to raise funds that will be used to support victims of the Gippsland bushfires.

The Peppermill Inn, provided the venue along with a hefty donation of $2,000 plus bar donations while a number of anonymous donors put $1,000 and $2,000 into the pot.

The event was made that much more successful with some well known local artists, including Adam Thompson, Nigel Parsons, Karen Groves and Dave Shelley and Jamie Lea providing the entertainment.

Kim said, “The money is going to the Gippsland Emergency Relief Fund with whom we have had a lot of contact over the last few weeks. We are confident that it will get to where it is meant to go.”

Some angst is taking place in the community as some of the bigger charitable organisations have held back distributing the funds received. With funds coming in from so many different directions there is always the matter of doubling up in some areas and missing out with others, coordinating things in a sensible order can take some time.

Kim O’Keeffe and her team have done an excellent job and are to be congratulated on a fine effort.