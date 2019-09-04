Rallying together to save public land

MORE than 500 spirited members and supporters of the Bush User Groups united rallied in Spring Street, Melbourne last week, in response to proposed restrictions in park access.

The impending and detailed government report from the Victorian Environmental Assessment Council (VEAC) recommends changes to the types of activities allowed on certain parks across central-west Victoria.

If adopted, the report proposes recommendations that would significantly limit the activities of Victorian bush users, including firewood gatherers, recreational miners and prospectors, horse riders, 4WD enthusiasts, hunters and bushwalkers. More than 77,000 ha of public land will be locked up if the Victorian government adopts the recommendations.

The Nationals Member for Ovens Valley, Tim McCurdy attended the event alongside other Nationals members and politicians, stating that bush users and their families, from both country Victoria and the city, were together on a unity ticket against losing access to public land.

“Public land should be exactly that – for the public – but under Labor, all Victorians who enjoy recreational activities like camping, 4WDing, horse riding, prospecting or hunting are being pushed out.

“If the Andrews Labor Government adopts VEAC’s recommendations, access for many of these activities will be severely restricted or stopped altogether,” Mr McCurdy said.

A petition, tabled by Shadow Minister for Public Land Use and The Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria, Melina Bath, received nearly 4,500 signatures in support of public land staying for the enjoyment of the public.

Busloads of locals from throughout the Goulburn Valley were in attendance for the Melbourne rally.

The Victorian Government has until February 2020 to consider the recommendations in the VEAC report.