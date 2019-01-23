Rare opportunity to achieve success

TWO Numurkah Secondary College students were given the opportunity to gain new skills and get a first-hand taste of university life and the world of work, through the innovative Doxa University Pathways Program held recently.

Participants in the program came from a variety of challenging backgrounds, each given the chance to develop their personal, professional and employment skills by visiting universities and corporate workplaces across Melbourne CBD including Banker’s Trust and Australian Catholic University.

They also met with professionals from across the not-for-profit sector in a not-for-profit round robin session.

Numurkah Secondary College year 12 student and program participant, Jaimie Cook said, “The Doxa pathways program provided a way to gain friendships with new people from other schools, which was a highlight. I’ve also really enjoyed all the information sessions and how they’ve helped build ourselves and our skills.

“I can now go into workplaces and new situations and use the skills that I’ve learnt on Doxa’s University Pathways Program to get me through.

“Participating in Doxa’s University Pathways Program has helped confirm my desire to be a paramedic in the future.”