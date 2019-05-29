Rare opportunity to hear from Jan Fran

ONE of Australia’s top journalists and television presenters, Jan Fran is coming to Shepparton to impart some of her knowledge at the upcoming Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee event.

Jan currently hosts The Feed on SBS Viceland and guest-hosts The Project on Network Ten. She is also the host of the podcasts, Sexism and the City and The Few Who Do.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry acting president, John Anderson said, “We are very excited to be bringing Jan to Shepparton.

“She has an extensive career with great experience and I know the community will gain much from her talk.”

The event will run on Tuesday, June 4 from 6pm to 9pm at The Carrington, 505 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. Finger food is included and drinks are at bar prices.

Jan Fran appears by arrangement with Claxton Speakers International. Tickets are $40 and are strictly limited and available online via the ‘Jan Fran – Sexism In The City in Shepparton’ Facebook event and www.sheppartonchamber.com.au