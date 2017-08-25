Rate payment options have changed David Lee

IF YOU pay council rates in Greater Shepparton then you need to be aware that payment methods have changed.

You can now pay by four instalments or 10 monthly direct debits.

For the 2017/2018 financial year, council will not raise penalty interest on outstanding lump sum payments until after the gazetted due date of February 15, 2018. This is to assist ratepayer’s transition to quarterly instalments.

In future, if residents wish to pay their rates in full, this can still be done by pre-paying the four instalments at once prior to September 30 of that year.