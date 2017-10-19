Re-enacting The Charge of Beersheba David Lee

STRATHMERTON is set to come alive with a re-enactment of the past, when the township celebrates the centenary of The Charge of the Light Horse at Beersheba at the end of this month.

The special re-enactment will be in honour of Lieutenant Colonel Murray Bourchier from Strathmerton, who on October 31, 1917 led the 4th regiment in the four-mile charge against Ottoman and German positions at the Battle of Beersheba and captured 15 of the 17 wells intact and took over 700 prisoners.

Well known horseman, Wayne Hinchliffe will lead the re-enactment of the charge, complete with uniforms and weapons on October 28 from 3pm to 6pm.

There will also be traditional music, stories and poems from the era as the town of Strathmerton and war history buffs come together to celebrate this centenary and remember the brave soldiers and horses, and heroic achievements of Lieutenant Colonel Murray Bourchier.

Golden guitar winner, Travis Sinclair will perform his own and Ted Egan’s compositions telling the story of the Great War. The Numurkah Brass Band will also play music from this era

Cost of tickets is $30 per adult, $5 per child. To purchase a ticket, visit www.trybooking.com/book/event?eid=319375