Re-setting the balance during severe drought

Local member for Nichols, Damian Drum is supporting NSW Nationals Senator, Perin Davey, in her intention to draft and introduce a Private Senators Bill to establish drought scenarios at which point the Commonwealth Environmental Water Holder (CEWH) must release half of the water held in that region onto the water market for consumptive use during severe drought.

“This in turn can provide an income to the CEWH that they can then use for environmental projects or to purchase allocation in a better season when it can be used for better impact,” Senator Davey said.

“This is what John Howard always envisaged when he announced his National Plan for Water Security in 2007.

“At that time he said water acquired by efficiency or purchase can provide greater security for water users in dry years and provide substantially greater environmental flows in later years.

“We have addressed many environmental issues and we have water flowing through to the lower lakes, but we also have a situation where our farmers are stranded in these extreme dry years.”

Mr Drum said the bill will address directly what farmers and the towns and communities across the Southern Basin have been calling for.