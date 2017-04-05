Ready to be empowered and inspired? David Lee

WOW Women event returns for another successful year

NOW in its successful third year, the WOW Women event is set to be one of the biggest and most empowering yet, with founding director of Red Balloon and Shark Tank judge, Naomi Simson making a special appearance as guest speaker.

As well as the excitement of such a high profile guest speaker, there are a few changes to look forward to this year. The length of the event will run from 10am to 2pm at the GV Hotel on Sunday, May 7 and there will be one high profile guest speaker.

CEO, Tracey Sofra said, “We listened to the feedback and wanted to evolve and adapt the event to suit what the community asked for. “As well as having such an exciting, high profile keynote speaker in Naomi, we are also keeping it local by having the WOW Women Panel, it’s a fantastic way to promote our own community of women who can inspire and connect with each other”. Last year the local panel was received very well as it was more personal and helps bring the event home on a grassroots level.

“It is lovely to see WOW Women having an impact on women’s lives and that the event is making a difference to the community.”

“This is an incredible opportunity to network with your local community of women, make connections that bring value, expand horizons, provide insights and encourage you to step boldly into the unknown.

“It’s all about empowering and inspiring local women, but beyond that, it’s about preparing our next generation of young women. This is something we need to do together and the best way to do that is through education. That’s why we introduced the WOW Women Education Scholarship Fund. The fund helps give the recipients the opportunity to follow their dreams and it has become a stepping stone to allow them to move forward and help the community grow.”

“For the first time this year, we also have corporate tables, which are a fantastic way for businesses to thank their loyal customers and help to develop and grow their staff.

“Be part of this momentous occasion by attending the WOW day for women.”

Naomi Simson started her entrepreneurial journey with RedBalloon in 2001 from her front room with just $25,000 and a second-hand computer – it is now considered one of Australia’s online business success stories.

RedBalloon is an online “experience” gift retailer, which has sold more than three million experiences and featured on BRW magazine’s Great Places to Work list five years in a row.

From its humble, home-based beginnings a decade ago, RedBalloon is considered a brand success story – with its mantra Give, Share Live, it supports more than 3,000 activity partners throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Before founding RedBalloon, Naomi worked for big businesses including IBM, Apple, KPMG and Ansett Airlines – all of which influenced her views on workplaces.

Naomi is a speaker, author, blogger, entrepreneur and LinkedIn Influencer with 1.6 million followers, with whom she shares her insights, experience and observations about business, innovation and success.

Naomi is passionate about great workplaces and her entrepreneurial energy is focused on redii.com, a leadership tool that drives the alignment of teams through recognition and reward. Along with her investments from season 1 and season 2 of Shark Tank, Naomi is a keen investor and supporter of the start up community.

In 2015, Naomi released the bestseller Live What You Love, and May 2016, saw her newest release Ready To Soar hit the book stores.

Following the success of the WOW Women Education Scholarship

Fund, this year, WOW Women has once again partnered with The Community Fund Goulburn Valley to establish four education scholarships of $2,000 to help young women with their transition from secondary to tertiary education.

“The education scholarships are a fabulous fit for WOW Women, as they open up opportunities for young, rural women to enter tertiary studies and chase their dreams,” Tracey said.

“These scholarships are a big deal for me, as I’m very passionate about helping young women with further education. I’ll also be providing 12 months of mentoring for the recipients. Funds for the scholarships are raised through a special raffle that we run during the event, which is made possible thanks to the generous donations from our sponsors and local businesses”

“With the support of our sponsors Sofcorp Financial Services, Sofra Partners Chartered Accountants, Stephen’s Jewellers, Fernwood Fitness, ANZ, Asthetique Skin Care, Willprint Shepparton, Renato’s Florist, The Adviser, Channel Nine, Hit 96.9 Goulburn Valley and 95.3 Triple M, this will be an amazing day,” Tracey said.

Tickets for the event are $99 each or $880 for a table of ten and $770 for a corporate table of ten. This includes a two course lunch and beverages. Bookings are essential by Friday, April 28.

For further information or to book your ticket, contact Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com.au/ or visit www.wowwomengroup.com.au or call 5831 1114.