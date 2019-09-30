Real workers, real speed limits

We have probably all been guilty of failing to observe speed restrictions around road works yet each year, thousands of accidents and near misses are occurring that put people working within the road reserve in danger.

Greater Shepparton City Council has launched a new campaign aimed at ensuring their workers and contractors have a safe working environment. Director for Infrastructure with the council, Phil Hoare said, “Everyone has the right to a safe workplace and the focus of this campaign is for our staff who work on road reserves on a daily basis are safe.”

The risk of death or injury increases with small increases in speed. Greater Shepparton City Council Chief Executive Officer, Peter Harriot said, “Drivers need to realise that speeding puts lives at risk. Our staff have a right to safe workplace and drivers need to play a part in providing it.”

Speed restrictions placed at worksites are real, enforceable speed restrictions and mandatory under the Road Management Act