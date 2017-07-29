RECivil awarded contract for stage one bridge works David Lee

ECHUCA-BASED company, RECivil has been awarded the contract for the construction of a major new roundabout at the intersection of the Murray Valley Highway and Warren Street in Echuca, as part of the first stage of works carried out for a safer and more accessible bridge over the Murray River.

Federal Member for Murray, Damian Drum said the upgrade would address long-standing community concerns about safety at the intersection.

“Between 20,000 and 25,000 vehicles use the current bridge each day. The average travel time to cross the bridge is between two and three minutes. When traffic volumes exceed 22,000 vehicles, this can increase to around 30 to 45 minutes,” Mr Drum said.

“This first construction stage of the Echuca-Moama Bridge is the beginning of a project that will help bring more visitors to the region, bolster our tourism industry, put more money into the cash registers of local businesses and support jobs in the region.”

The Federal Government has committed $97M to deliver the Echuca-Moama Bridge project as part of the $280M project to build a new bridge over the Murray River linking Echuca and Moama.