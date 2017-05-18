Recognition for local businesses David Lee

Nominations for 2017 95.3 Triple M Business Awards open

IS THERE a local business that you think deserves to be recognised for being outstanding in their field? Well, you will have the chance to do just that from today, with nominations now open for the 2017 White King – Pental 95.3 Triple M Business Awards.

This year, two new sponsors have come on board, with Fix Muscle Performance sponsoring the Customer Service – Trade category and WDEA Employment sponsoring the Customer Service – Professional category.

The first round of nominees will be announced on Wednesday, June 7 and nominations close on Friday, September 8.

Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry executive officer, Lucy Cerrone said, “Over the past 21 years, we have had such a fantastic response from the community and have seen more than 1,900 businesses nominated for the awards.

“We all know how important it is to show recognition to those who are doing great, and we have fantastic businesses in Greater Shepparton.

“We are pleased to say that White King – Pental has once again come on board as the major sponsor of the awards. WIN Television will be sponsoring the business award for Professional Service, The Adviser sponsoring the Trade Service of the Year award and 95.3 Triple M will be sponsoring the Retailer of the Year Award.

“The Best New Business Under Two Years award will again be sponsored by Greater Shepparton Business Centre. The Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign will be sponsored by Shepparton Show Me, the Entrepreneur of the Year award will be sponsored by the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year will be sponsored by GOTAFE, Visitor Experience of the Year award will be sponsored by Tourism Greater Shepparton and Greater Shepparton City Council, GV Healthy Workplace will be sponsored by GV Health and Young Professional Under 30 Years will be sponsored by La Trobe University.

“The illustrious Hall of Fame award is being sponsored by the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry.”

All nominees will have the opportunity to attend the Gala Dinner and Awards Evening on Friday, October 6 at the Eastbank Centre, where winners of each category will be named.

The community will have 16 weeks to nominate the region’s businesses under nine categories, which include GV Healthy Workplace, Young Professional Under 30 Years, Visitor Experience of the Year, Customer Service, which incorporates Professional Services, Trade Services and Retail Services, Best New Business Under Two Years, Best Marketing/Advertising Campaign, Entrepreneur of the Year, Apprenticeship/Trainee of the Year and the Business Award, which incorporates Professional Service, Trade Service of the Year and Retailer of the Year.

All businesses within the Greater Shepparton City Council boundary are eligible to be nominated for an award with each award category’s individual set of criteria available on the Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry website.

Nominations can be made in-store at participating businesses, online at www.sheppartonchamber.com.au/awards or via post by sending a completed nomination form to Business Awards, PO Box 364, Shepparton 3630.