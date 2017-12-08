Records broken as storm lashes region David Lee

RAIN event records were smashed over the three day deluge that lashed the region over the weekend, and there are many left cleaning up the mess left behind by the storm event.

Over the three day deluge, Strathbogie recorded 221mm, the third highest recorded rainfall event in the state over the three days. Stanhope recorded 168mm, with the majority of that (129mm) falling over a 24 hour period. Euroa recorded 159mm, 146mm of that falling in just 24 hours, which is the highest daily rainfall recorded in 132 years. In Echuca, 139mm fell, with 123mm of that falling over a 24 hour period. Shepparton recorded 66mm over the three days with most of that falling on Saturday, making it the heaviest daily December rainfall on record in 22 years.

During the storm event, Victoria SES members were kept quite busy, with 361 requests for assistance in the Goulburn Broken Catchment area alone, 106 of those coming from Euroa, 35 from Kilmore and 33 from Mansfield.