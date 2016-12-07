Redevelopment to kick off next year David Lee

THE PRELIMINARY concept designs for the GV Health redevelopment were released last week, with an aim to focus on developing a tower block in the centre of the hospital to increase services and the redevelopment of other high need areas.

In April last year, the Victorian Government announced it would be providing $168.5M in funding for the long-awaited hospital redevelopment, with works announced as beginning late next year. Tenders for construction will go out in mid 2017, with the upgrade expected to be completed by 2020.

GV Health chief executive (acting), Dr Max Alexander said, “Some of the key elements outlined in the redevelopment include the construction of a tower block in the centre of the current building, which will more than double the number of operating theatres and increase the number of beds available. The intensive care and coronary care unit will be redeveloped, as will the women and children’s area and the kitchen, which will mean more patient choice, tailored meals and less wastage.

“In order to develop this in the centre of the current building there are complicated pre-works required.

“The emergency department (ED) and radiology will also be redeveloped. The emergency department will more than double in square meters. During works of the ED, there will be a new building put up beside the existing building, which staff will move in to, and services will be offered from there until the new building is completed.

“There will also be a new radiology facility installed, which will include direct access to the public from the outside.

“In many ways, the current service has outgrown the available facility by quite a stretch. At present, there are only three operating theatres. In order to deliver the required services for the region, a lot more are needed.

“This redevelopment will allow the service to deliver what it should be delivering.

“It’s a fantastic thing for this community and a once in a generation opportunity to get the health services required for the region.

“The funded program will make a substantial contribution to achieving the aims of the health service.”