Region chosen to pass the baton David Lee

LOCAL residents will be given the opportunity to carry the Queen’s Baton next year, following the announcement at the weekend that Greater Shepparton has been selected as one of the towns that the Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) will pass through on the lead up to the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Shepparton on Wednesday, February 14 next year as the baton journeys towards its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony on April 4, 2018.

A community nomination program is now open, which is set to determine who will take the honour of carrying the baton.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem said, “The QBR is a tradition that celebrates community pride and demonstrates how important a role sport plays in our community.

“In embracing the baton’s visit wholeheartedly it’s another way in which Greater Shepparton reinforces our status as Regional Australia’s sporting capital. We’re excited to play our part in the largest multi-sport event to be staged in Australia in a decade,” Mayor Adem said.

Setting off in Australia on December 25, 2017, the baton will travel for 100 days to connect with as many people as possible in every state and territory.

The Queen’s Baton carries a message from Her Majesty The Queen through the entire Commonwealth. The games are declared officially open when the message is read aloud.

In just five days the baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday, March 13.

Nominations for the local batonbearer are open until May 15 who will be selected based on having achieved something extraordinary or inspired others to achieve something extraordinary, or having made a significant contribution to either sport, education, the arts, culture, charity or within their community, having excelled, or aspire to excel athletically or personally, has contributed to a fun, friendly, vibrant and inclusive community, and must be at least 10 years old as at December 25, 2017 and be an Australian citizen or lawfully entitled to reside in Australia during the relay period.

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr