Region could see solar boom David Lee

THE region could see great benefits if a planning permit application to build a solar farm in Tatura goes ahead, with Greater Shepparton City Council now considering the possibility at the proposed site on Ferguson Road.

The application that has been received is for a facility with 43megawatts capacity, and could see the area to once again being known as the ‘solar city.’

Greater Shepparton City Council Director Sustainable Development Johann Rajaratnam said, “At the end of last month when we checked the process we had received 11 objections for the Tatura application, which means this will go to a council briefing followed by a meeting where a final decision will be made. We are expecting this to hopefully take place in the coming months.

“Council is very keen to recapture its tag as the solar city. We’re at the pointy end of a coal based energy source sector, which is heading toward a renewable energy based environment. From our point of view a solar farm means jobs and a cleaner energy source.”

As well as the recent application for the site in Tatura, council is optimistic that a separate, large-scale solar facility will be built south of Mooroopna, and is in the closing stages of expressions of interest for the facility that will be capable of producing a minimum of 10megawatts. It is expected that it will soon go to tender in search for developers.

Johann said, “The application for the Mooroopna site is at the exhibition stage for the select tender process.

“It will then go through another notification process before a final decision in relation to a lease is made.”