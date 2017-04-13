Region readies for rallying fun David Lee

TWENTY-TWO years of rallying fun has helped contribute towards GV Hospice Care Services, with the GV Hospice Car Rallye seeing $71,000 raised last year.

Running over two big days, May 6 and 7, entrants and cars will gather at the Shepparton Motor Museum with the first team departing at 8am.

GV Hospice Car Rallye chairman, Min Innes-Irons said, “The amount raised last year was sensational, but if we don’t achieve amounts like that, we still focus on having a really enjoyable weekend, which helps with people coming back year after year, and GV Hospice Care Services still benefits.

“We have got people that have supported nearly every rally.

“The committee works hard to ensure that while the weekend is a car rally, we have fun and variety.

“There are many generous people that contribute each year to make this rally so successful.

“This year the rally will be going west to the RACV Club at Creswick for Saturday night. The route will consist of excellent driving roads, navigational questions and a few surprise questions to test the entrant’s creative flair. The Sunday lunch and presentations are to be held within Cooey of Shepparton.

“We love seeing a variety of cars, styles, ages and history etc, but regardless of what type of car you bring, it is about having fun and socialising with other people.

“GV Hospice Care Services is one of the few organisations that offer 24 hour care. For many years they have been looking after terminally ill people to ensure that the final stages of their lives are as comfortable as possible, and their families are supported with care and knowledge. Hospice Care does a wonderful job. They are unsung heroes for people in need of their expert service. And we think that is an appropriate reason to have an annual fundraising event.

“22 years down the track, the GV Hospice Car Rallye is in great shape.

“It’s not too late to enter your team, so if you are looking for a great time that is all for a good cause, I encourage people to touch base,” Min said.

For further information on how to get involved, contact Min on 0418 214 022.