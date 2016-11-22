Region receives $200,000 economic boost David Lee

SHEPPARTON received an economic boost of over $200,000 when almost 400 Australian Caravan Club (ACC) members attended their club’s national muster at the Shepparton Showgrounds last month.

Over the national muster week, ACC members visited local wineries, a packing shed, SPC, Dookie College and other tourist attractions, and dined out in the Shepparton area.

ACC national chairman, Craig Humphrey said, “Our members in 200 RVs stayed at the showground for a week to 10 days to attend the national muster.

“Members attending were asked to complete an expense sheet detailing money spent during their stay.

“The total expenditure for the national muster period was in excess of $212,000.

“That equates to an average spend of $1,060 per RV over the muster.

“The recorded expenditure shows that during their stay in Shepparton, ACC members purchased fuel, groceries, alcohol, and chemist items. Other expenditure included eating out, vehicle maintenance and repairs and tourism items.

“On behalf of the members of the ACC, I’d like to thank the people of Shepparton and its surrounds and the Shepparton Agricultural Society for making us feel so welcome during our stay,” Mr Humphrey said.