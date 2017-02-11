Region sees drop in unemployment rate Editor

VICTORIA’S regional unemployment rate has dropped to five percent in the December quarter, the lowest it has been since November 2014, with the Hume region’s unemployment rate dropping from 6 percent to 4.4 percent, and Shepparton’s from 7.1 percent to 5.7 percent.

The latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed regional employment increased by 16,400 persons for the December quarter, the highest increase in Australia.

The unemployment rate dropped 0.8 points in the quarter, with the annual pace of total job creation in regional Victoria still leading the nation.

Greater Shepparton City Council Mayor, Cr Dinny Adem says the drop in the unemployment rate is good news for Shepparton and the region.

“We have seen an influx of new business and industry in the last 12 months and new building projects such as the court precinct development that have provided employment for people locally,” Cr Adem said.

“The construction of the new Shepparton Art Museum and the redevelopment of GV Health will provide further employment opportunities in the next few years during construction. In addition both developments will create ongoing employment for the region once completed.

“This reduction in unemployment demonstrates that great things are happening here in Greater Shepparton and it really is a great place to live, work and invest. Council is focused on strategies that attract more industry to the region which in the long run benefits the whole community,” Cr Adem said.