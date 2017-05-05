Regional Health Training Hub coming to Shepparton David Lee

MEDICAL students in Shepparton will have greater opportunities to live, study and work closer to home following the announcement of a Regional Training Hub to be established in the region.

Federal Assistant Minister for Health, Dr David Gillespie announced that the region is one of 26 across Australia that will benefit from the Federal Coalition Government’s $28.5M investment in Regional Training Hubs over 2016-17 to 2018-19, which forms an essential component of the Integrated Rural Training Pipeline for Medicine helping to get more doctors and health professionals into regional Australia.

Minister Gillespie said, “Better coordination of medical training through the Regional Training Hubs will help us build the regional health workforce of the future.

“I’d particularly like to acknowledge the work and strong advocacy Damian Drum has played in arguing the case for a Regional Training Hub for the region.”

Member for Shepparton, Damian Drum said the Regional Training Hub would be operated through the University of Melbourne.

“This hub will work with local health services to help move medical students through the pipeline, enabling students to continue rural training through university into postgraduate medical training, and then working within regional and rural Australia,” Mr Drum said.