Relief as road works complete

Traders in Fryers Street are relieved with the recent completion of road work, which had caused significant delays and slowed down some business in the area.

The pedestrian safety works, which began toward the end of May, saw the installation of bump strips and raised crossings at the corner of Fryers Street and Maude Street and Fryers Street and Corio Street. This will slow traffic on the street, which has seen a recent rise in foot traffic, especially in the evenings.

Greater Shepparton City Council director infrastructure Phil Hoare said he appreciated the cooperation and patience of businesses, shoppers and road users during the works.

“Council understands road works in the CBD create disruption to traffic, businesses and parking and it was pleasing to have the works completed and the road back open ahead of time,” Mr Hoare said.

“The pedestrian crossing improvements assist in slowing vehicles and improve visibility of pedestrians, making our CBD safer for pedestrians. In particular, the realignment of the crossing at the Fryers and Corio Street interestion has addressed a safety issue that has been raised by many residents.”

Similar improvements to pedestrian crossings were also completed in other areas such as Corio Street and North Street.

An innovative approach to slowing traffic at crossings now being tried in Queensland has been to create three-dimensional images that create the illusion that the zebra lines are rising out of the road and cause drivers to approach with more caution.